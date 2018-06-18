Among the Roses

The weather has been crazy in Chicago this spring, so all the plants are about three weeks behind where they were last year. But the Rose Garden is finally in bloom at the Chicago Botanic Garden! It smells like heaven—and it’s starting to look like heaven, too. I swear, the Rose Garden in June is one of my favorite places. Like, ever.

IMG_5172

IMG_5176

IMG_5205

IMG_5214

IMG_5228

4 thoughts

    1. Thank you! The weather really has been ick. Straight from cold to hot and humid. I get tired walking around after like 20 minutes… Hopefully we’ll get some slightly cooler days.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

