Kitty Curran & Larissa Zageris * Quirk Books * April 3, 2018 * 352 Pages

Find this book on Goodreads | Amazon | BN

You are a lovely maiden living in 18th century England. You’re poor but resourceful—and doing your best to maximize all potential opportunities. Lucky for you, things are looking up. You’ve been offered a new job and, even better, you seem to have captured the attention of a few rakish fellas. But whom to choose? And will you be smart…or will you be scandalous? These are the questions your reader must answer for you in this “choose your own adventure” romance novel.

* * * * *

This book made me laugh the whole way through. The writing is so over-the-top and funny—but still completely readable. I love the different story lines. The characters are ridiculous and entertaining—some brooding, some clever, some sweet…all gorgeous and on the cusp of having wild sex with a stranger. It’s perfect.

I also appreciate that every ending (I think I’ve read most of them) have concluded with euphoric happiness. It made reading the book so light and fun. I’m pretty sure that My Lady’s Choosing is going to be one of my favorite books to gift come Christmas.

Thank you Quirk Books and Amazon Vine for the Advanced Reader Copy!