When Life Gives You Lululemons (★★★★★)

Emily Charlton—the same Emily who worked for Miranda Priestly (in The Devil Wears Prada)—is now a publicity manager to the stars. She’s a pro at smoothing over delicate situations for Hollywood elite, but, unfortunately, lately she’s losing customers to a younger, hipper version of herself. Frustrated and in a rut, she jumps at the chance to help Connecticut-based Karolina Hartwell, a former supermodel turned senator’s wife, who’s just been arrested for driving under the influence. Karolina’s husband, Graham, will have nothing to do with her, even though Karolina swears she was completely sober when arrested. While Emily sorts out the suspicious situation in Greenwich, she also gets the opportunity to visit with her longtime friend (and former hotshot lawyer, now a stay-at-home mom), Miriam. The three women end up becoming good friends and help each other through some tough moments. And in the process, Emily discovers that the suburbs are not so tame and boring as she once thought…

There are (apparently) a whole series of books starring characters from The Devil Wears Prada. I’ve only read the main book (which I didn’t care for, honestly), but I found I was able to easily follow along with this one despite having not read any of the others.

And, truly, I loved it! Emily is such a great character—sassy and surprising, inappropriate and almost completely unapologetic. I didn’t agree with all her opinions, but her confidence is refreshing and fun.

I also love the story. It’s layered and unexpected. The book moves quickly but isn’t predictable. I wish there were less focus on weight and (what I consider to be) eating disorders, but still. There were so many times that I laughed out loud. I really hope this one gets made into a movie.

Big thank you to Simon Schuster for the advanced copy!