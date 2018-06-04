May Recap!

It’s the second day of June and I had to turn the heater back on in the house. Just thought everyone should know the cruelty that is Chicago.
In other news, I got back to reading this month. Seven books, which ain’t too shabby:
- At Home with Plants—lots of repetition of plant suggestions but nice pictures
- The Garden in Every Sense and Season—it reads like a garden journal, so it’s a nice choice for the seasoned gardener
- The Cuban Affair—such an entertaining and fluffy mystery
- My Ex-Life—go out and buy it immediately
- How to Roast Everything—roasted meats as far as the eye can see, from America’s Test Kitchen
- A Higher Loyalty—thought it was going to be soul-crushing and depressing, but it was wonderful
- Go Ask Fannie—really didn’t care for the petty characters or the depressing plot
My Ex-Life was, by far, my favorite. I just checked out The Object of My Affection from the same author. I’m really looking forward to reading it.
May was a good month. I’ve been out in the garden at home. I started working again at the Chicago Botanic Garden, too. Plus, I’m still working like crazy at my kid’s school garden.
So yeah, a lot of gardening… But it makes me so happy. Just honest to God deliriously happy. I fall asleep every night thinking of weeds. I visualize pulling them—one here, one there, one here, one there—and I end up falling right to sleep. It’s kind of amazing. I dunno, these plants and me…apparently, we just click.
I hope everyone is enjoying the warmer weather. Have a good June, y’all!
Thanks for the suggestions. Happy gardening!
