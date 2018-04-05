March Recap!

In a few hours, I’ll be taking my first exam in the first real class I’ve taken in, oh, about a decade. It’s a botany class, and it’s been challenging but surprisingly wonderful so far. I wasn’t sure how I would feel being back in a classroom—I was pretty overwhelmed at first, honestly—but now that I’m a few weeks in, I feel confident I can do this.

All that to say that I don’t have much time to write about March right now… But it was a good month! I got to meet Bianca Marais, author of one of my favorite books of 2017, Hum If You Don’t Know the Words, at The Book Cellar in Chicago.

I celebrated twelve years of marriage to my husband at the restaurant Spiaggia. I’m really proud to be married for this long…and I’m beyond happy that I got to eat all the good eats made by THE WINNER OF THIS SEASON’S TOP CHEF!!!! We took our picture with Joe Flamm, and now I’ve basically met two celebrities in a month and have officially peaked.

Oh, I read some books in March, too:

The CEO Next Door — I was shocked by how much I, a stay-at-home mom, got out of this book. Lots of good advice if you want to be a decent human.

Bluebird, Bluebird — Kind of a murder mystery whodunnit set in a small racist town in Texas. I loved this one.

Green — A white kid is the outcast at an all-black school but eventually is befriended by a black student. They become close, but their friendship is tested many times. Good premise, annoying execution.

The Great Alone — Leni Albright has to survive in a remote Alaskan village with her mentally unstable, abusive father and her enabling mother. I wish the story were just a little shorter, but I still couldn’t put it down.

Alternate Side — A book about the (very) slow disintegration of a marriage. Could have been great but wasn’t.

The Little Book of Feminist Saints — Short, one-page vignettes on important women—all without being pretentious or boring. Amazing!

The Music Shop — Frank owns a dying record shop and falls in love with a customer. Another book with a great premise and lousy execution.

What’s a Hostess To Do? — Learn how to throw a party, y’all! A little uptight, but still helpful.

Sheesh, now that I see that whole list, I realize I actually read a lot of books in March…

And now I have to go review my 400 notecards on plant cells and plant taxonomy. Just one last thing, though… SPRING!