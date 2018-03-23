Posted on March 23, 2018March 22, 2018 by Lorilin The Orchid Show 2018 Oh, Chicago Botanic Garden… You are my happy place. Follow me on Instagram @thebugbug ☺ Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts
Love orchids so much!! Gorgeous photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! And I agree. Seeing all these beautiful orchids at the show reminds me that warm weather is almost here. Keeps me hopeful. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, the pics are so stunning! I can only imagine how beautiful it was. ❤ Thanks for sharing, Lorilin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They really know how to put on a show. 🤗 😃🌸
LikeLiked by 1 person