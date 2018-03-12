I Met One of My Favorite Authors, and It Made My Heart Sing

 

Hum If You Don't Know the Words

Hum If You Don’t Know the Words was one of my favorite books of 2017. I’m connected to the author, Bianca Marais, on Instagram, and she invited me to come see her book reading at The Book Cellar in Chicago. I know this is what she has to do to help create buzz around her book, but holy smokes I HAVE ARRIVED. #squeee

The Book Cellar is adorable, and the shop hosts a lot of events. I’m looking forward to going back.

More importantly, Bianca Marais is so, so nice! I loved hearing her talk about Hum, especially since much of the book is based on her real life experiences. I just love a good story, you know?

I also got to meet Lauren from The Good Book Fairy. She’s a Chicago-based book reviewer with a solid following and very trustworthy reviews. I always like reading what she has to say, and I’d definitely recommend checking out her site.

So this was my quasi-celebrity moment, and I’m feeling happy. If you haven’t already read this book, you should. It’s out in paperback now. 🙂

