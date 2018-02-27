But What If We’re Wrong? (★★☆☆☆)

Chuck Klosterman * Blue Rider Press * June 7, 2016 * 272 Pages

The premise: what if we’re wrong about what we know “for sure” now, and how will we see our past selves in the future?

Klosterman discusses (and dissects) the concepts of gravity, the NFL, TV, art, and democracy, among others.

This book is well-researched and well-written…and I hated every minute of it. Klosterman comes across as self-important and arrogant. He makes his point…and then continues to explain it for another 30 pages. It’s honest-to-God mental masturbation at its finest. I finally started skimming the last half, just so I could be done with it.

Never again, I’m telling you. Never again.

