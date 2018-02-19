Stalking God (★★★★☆)

Anjali Kumar * Seal Press * January 16, 2018 * 256 Pages

Find this book on Goodreads | Amazon | BN

After Anjali Kumar has a baby, she decides she needs greater spiritual understanding—mostly so she knows what to tell her daughter when her daughter asks:

Why are we here?

What is the meaning of life?

What happens when we die?

Is there a God?

So Kumar goes on a quest for answers. Of course she avoids the more traditional paths—no Middle American churches for her. Instead she travels the world and attempts to find answers in, oh for example, a sweat lodge, over lunch with a (dirty) medium, at Burning Man, and even through a little cardio at Soul Cycle. In the end, she doesn’t answer her questions exactly, but she learns that everyone is connected and looking for the same things (health, happiness, and love), and this brings her a little bit of peace.

* * * * *

I enjoyed this book for the most part. It’s a little contrived, but I appreciated Kumar’s humor and her no-nonsense attitude. She’s definitely got an Eat Pray Love vibe going on with this memoir, which is entertaining…but also sometimes a little self-important and whiney, too. Thankfully, Kumar keeps things moving along, so I never felt bored or terribly irritated. And ultimately I liked her inclusive, forgiving, and kind message. I’ll be interested to see what she writes next.

Advanced Reader Copy provided through Amazon Vine.