This is a cute—but very basic—book about growing houseplants. It very briefly covers topics like planting equipment, potting soil, containers, ways to decorate with plants, basic care practices, propagation and cuttings, and, finally, common types of houseplants.
House Jungle is definitely best used as a coffee table book. The illustrations are adorable, and, sure, there’s enough info in here to get you started. But if you are looking for a more thorough guide on houseplants, you’ll want to look elsewhere. I’d suggest The Indestructible Houseplant or Succulents.
I’m so bad with house plants. I always over-water them. This may be the book to get me started on the right path!
I know what you mean. Sometimes I’m shocked by how much better the plants I accidentally neglect do compared to the ones I really try hard with. A little neglect seems to do wonders in my house… 😅
