Annie Dornan-Smith * Storey Publishing * August 22, 2017 * 103 Pages

Find this book on Goodreads | Amazon | BN

This is a cute—but very basic—book about growing houseplants. It very briefly covers topics like planting equipment, potting soil, containers, ways to decorate with plants, basic care practices, propagation and cuttings, and, finally, common types of houseplants.

House Jungle is definitely best used as a coffee table book. The illustrations are adorable, and, sure, there’s enough info in here to get you started. But if you are looking for a more thorough guide on houseplants, you’ll want to look elsewhere. I’d suggest The Indestructible Houseplant or Succulents.