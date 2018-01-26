How to Win Friends and Influence People (★★★★☆)

Dale Carnegie * Gallery Books * October 1, 1936 * 276 Pages

This is one of those classics that everyone’s read—or at least should have read. I’ve been through it a few times now, and I get a little something new from it every time. I’m finally writing a review now mostly so I can remember Carnegie’s main points and review them later on.

First off, let’s just acknowledge that Carnegie is long-winded AF. He’s definitely got a “let’s get in a van and drive” vibe going on. I end up skimming through a lot of content just because, once I understand his point, I want to move on already.

Still, he does have useful things to say. Here are the main points I like most:

Don’t criticize, condemn, or complain.

Give honest and sincere appreciation.

Be genuinely interested in other people. Do things for them—things that require time, energy, unselfishness, and thoughtfulness.

Smile more. You have to have a good time meeting people if you expect them to have a good time meeting you. Also, sometimes a smile makes another person feel hopeful about life, like they aren’t alone or that the world isn’t a totally unfriendly place.

Remember a person’s name.

Be a good listener, and be generous with your approval and praise. Talk about the other person’s interests (and they will think you are the most amazing listener in the world…).

And this last one is key for me, mostly because I feel it (want it?) so deeply. Make the other person feel important. And do it sincerely. We all want the approval of others. We want to feel recognized.

There’s a huge second section about winning people over to your side in an argument, but meh. I’ve been married to a lawyer for twelve years. I don’t need any more of that…