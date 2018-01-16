The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (★★★★★)

Joanna Bolouri * Quercus * October 27, 2016 * 406 Pages

Emily is used to getting ridiculed every time she goes home for Christmas. She’s 38 and still single, and her family never seems to tire of reminding her. But not this year. This year is going to be different because this year she’s bringing her lovely and successful boyfriend, Robert, home with her. Sure, he’s a little uptight. But he’s sweet in his way, cute, AND employed. For once, things seem to be on track—that is, until an unexpected revelation forces Emily to reevaluate everything. With her family watching, she’s left to pick up the pieces of what was, while trying to figure out how to create something better for herself—with or without a man.

I fully expected to not love this book. From the description (and title), I figured the story would be predictable and cheesy, one of those books that let’s you know exactly where it’s going within the first twenty pages. But I was honestly shocked by how much I loved it. I mean, yes, there are some predictable moments, but the characters are so, so good—really feisty, quirky, and fun. They weren’t always realistic, especially Emily’s over-the-top parents, but I didn’t mind. This was a book that entertained me, start to finish. It made me laugh and feel lighter, happy.

One thing I’ll mention… There are a lot of (playful) swears in here. I happen to cuss like a sailor, so I don’t mind that one bit. (Am I the only person who is actually comforted when other people swear?) But I know not everyone feels the same way, so consider yourself warned.

I’ve got a long plane ride coming up next week, and I’ve already got one of Bolouri’s previously published books queued up. I’m hoping it will be just as fun and entertaining as this one was. I can’t wait to start it.

