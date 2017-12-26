

It’s pretty much a given that book lovers have stacks of books that they just never get to. I don’t buy books (usually) unless I’ve already read and loved them—otherwise my bookshelves would be overflowing—but I do have a solid stack that I really need and want to read.



So one of my goals in 2018 is to read at least one non-newly-released book from my TBR pile a month. Here are the choices I’m giving myself: