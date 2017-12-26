It’s pretty much a given that book lovers have stacks of books that they just never get to. I don’t buy books (usually) unless I’ve already read and loved them—otherwise my bookshelves would be overflowing—but I do have a solid stack that I really need and want to read.
So one of my goals in 2018 is to read at least one non-newly-released book from my TBR pile a month. Here are the choices I’m giving myself:
I’m excited about all of these, and it’s going to make me feel good to read what I’ve already got on my shelves. Of course I’ll still read new releases, too, but I like the idea of changing things up a bit in 2018.
Happy holidays, everyone!
Happy Holidays!!! 🙂
I have a really big TBR for 2018 but the challenge is ON! 😀
Good luck! And happy (almost) new year. 😀
Interesting selection from your TBR pile! I loved ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’, and found ‘Beartown’ a very engrossing tale. But what particularly strikes me is that in the USA, what I would call ‘self-help/self-improvement’ literature is much, much more widely bought and read than in the UK; there must be publishing stats about this somewhere, I am very curious as to why it should be.
I’m definitely signing up for the 2018 TBR Challenge, and the TBR book I’ll read in January is:
“Who killed Piet Barol” by Richard Mason.
Who Killed Piet Barol looks interesting! I hope you enjoy it. You know, even I was surprised that my TBR list didn’t have much fiction on it. But I think it’s because I’ve been putting the nonfiction aside to focus on fiction, so my nonfiction choices have built up. You do have a point, though, I still have a lot of self-help on there, haha… Anyway, good luck with your challenge, and happy new year! 🙂
