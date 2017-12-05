November Recap

Man, it’s good to be back! I feel like things started clicking again for me in November. I rested my brain, and now it’s finally ready to process stories again. I love it. I read seven books this month—some great ones and some really bad ones, too.

5 Stars

Confusion of Languages

4 Stars

Higher Is Waiting

You Don't Have to Say You Love Me

Best Kind of People

3 Stars

Last Kid Left

2 & 1 Stars

Heather, the Totality (October 2017) by Matthew Weiner

Sisters

 

In other news, I am so close to reaching my Goodreads reading goal for the year. Well, so close and yet also so far… I’m trying to read 100 books this year, which means I need to get through 13 more books this month. Hmmmm, don’t know if I’ll be able to do it, but I’m going to try. And let’s face it, I’ll probably cheat a little and read through some cookbooks, gardening books, and maybe even some children’s books if I get really desperate. Here’s what I’m looking forward to reading in December:

Sensation

Bluebird Bluebird

Story of Arthur Truluv

Three Daughters of Eve

I hope everyone is enjoying the holiday season and finding time to relax. Merry, merry! And happy reading!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s