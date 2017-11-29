Rosecrans Baldwin * MCD * June 6, 2017 * 352 Pages

Nick Toussaint gets in a car accident while driving drunk. Police find two dead bodies in his trunk, and, later, Nick confesses to the murders. It seems like an open and shut case, but police chief Martin Krug senses that something is off. Over time, he has to unravel the mysteries surrounding Nick—and Nick’s girlfriend, Emily, who is clearly not what she seems.

I don’t read many whodunit novels. But I decided to take a chance on this one, because it sounded interesting. I wish I had read some of the reviews before I did, though, because The Last Kid Left just isn’t that good. The storyline is catchy at first but becomes boring over time. I didn’t like the choppy writing style either. I know author Baldwin was trying to create something dark and gritty, but it felt forced and one-note. I found myself losing focus while reading, eventually skimming whole sections to get to the more engaging parts.

I still think there is a good story in here somewhere, but I could have done with fewer characters, a bit more levity, and a better ending. I’m sorry to say, this wasn’t anything special.

Advanced Reader Copy provided through Net Galley.