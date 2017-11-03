October Books!

What a month! I wish I had exciting details to report, but it wasn’t that exciting. Just kinda busy and stressful with kid stuff. I’m glad it’s done. One exciting thing though… My husband and I had THE BEST Halloween costumes this year. Can you guess who we are?

As for books, just two this month:

I liked them both, so I’m happy. I actually finished more books in October but never got around to writing reviews. Amazingly, I loved these two other books, too—even though they aren’t exactly chipper. Am I alone in noticing that many books lately seem to share a common theme of disillusionment and despondency? There’ve been lots of innocent and optimistic main characters who have awful things happen to them. (Or maybe I’m just drawn to these stories?)

It’s in the air, though, right? And, honestly, I blame Trump. Not just because I despise him, but also because he is such a loose cannon. No one, not even his supporters, know what he’s going to do next, and I think we’re all on edge and nervous. Well, I know we are. I just saw an article on Jezebel talking about how, according to the American Psychological Association, 73% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans, and 59% of Independents are anxious about the future of our country. That worry now tops the list of things Americans are freaked out about.

It’s nuts. And exhausting. Like so many others, I’m counting down the days until it’s all over. (Unless, God forbid, oy…)

But assuming he doesn’t get a second term (and assuming he makes it through his first term) we have 3 years, 2 months and 17 days left…

Stay strong, people. Stay strong.