September Recap!

Oh. Hey. It’s like I’ve dropped off the face of the earth. I have this event tomorrow, something that’s been in the works for months, and I’m just so glad that it will finally be OVER. It’s all volunteer shit, for my kid’s school. There’s no reason for me to be as stressed out as I am, but, well, I am. Not for long, though. After tomorrow, it’s all about Property Brothers reruns and long neighborhood walks (in the rain, in the snow, I don’t care). I’m going to relax and do nothing—like it’s my job, yo.

So in September I read a few books. More than last month, but still not much.

Conversations with Friends was pretty good. Young Jane Young was okay but could have been better. The others were kind of downers, honestly. I just wasn’t in the right mindset. I wish I could have read more, but it is what it is. I’m not going to beat myself up about my slowed reading pace. In the immortal words of Vic Mensa, there’s a lot going on. Life is life, and sometimes you just get busy. Hopefully I’ll be able to read more in October. Then again, maybe I’ll just do nothing.

That’s all for now. Sending the good vibes to my fellow humans. Go Cubs.