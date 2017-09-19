Meredith Maran * Blue Rider Press * March 14, 2017 * 304 Pages

Meredith Maran is having a rough time. She’s sixty-something and pining for her ex-wife. Her best friend dies. Her father is in the process of dying. She has no money. And she has no idea how to deal with any of it so she can move on. But move on she does, and this is her recollection of a three-year period when she is basically forced to take stock and rebuild her self and her life from the ground up.

Good Lord, there is a lot of grief and loss in this book. Thank goodness for the few moments of neutral and sometimes even funny asides or else The New Old Me would be an overwhelming downer. I know that this is life. We are born to love and to lose. But this memoir is hit after hit, and it got to be a bit much. By the time I started reading about Maran’s dissatisfying (but, from my perspective, not really so bad?) relationship with her new girlfriend, I was emotionally spent.

Don’t get me wrong, Maran is a wonderful writer—insightful and bracingly honest—and I appreciate her willingness to put it all out there. I only wish there had been a little more joy included in her stories. I am certain other readers will feel differently, but, for me, this book was just so depressing.

