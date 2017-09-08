Sour Heart (★★★☆☆)

Sour Heart

Jenny Zhang   *   Lenny   *   August 1, 2017   *   320 Pages

I’m keeping this review short and sweet, because it just wasn’t my favorite…

This is an interesting collection of stories. I can’t say that I enjoyed the book, but I guess I still learned something by reading it. The focus is on poor Asian immigrant families living in New York, and the (often strange) sacrifices they have to make in order to survive. The writing is thoughtful, interesting, and sometimes insightful, but it’s also dark, sprawling, and very stream of consciousness.

When I finished the book, the feeling I was left with was, “Huh, that sure was odd.” Not everything felt realistic to me. More than a few moments, characters, and plot points seemed forced. Am I just out of touch with the harsh experiences of others? I don’t know, but I couldn’t help but feel like I was being manipulated and shocked by intense moments in order to make me FEEL something. It felt cheap. And, yes, uncomfortable. Maybe that was the point? In the end, it all just seemed very strange. I wasn’t a fan.

Advanced Reader Copy provided by publisher through Net Galley.

3 thoughts

    1. It’s definitely good writing, captivating stories, etc. It’s just also intense and dark–one of those books you read for the “experience” of it, even if you don’t necessarily enjoy that experience…

