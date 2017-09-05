August Recap!

Oh, hey, I read two books in August. That’s a personal, uh, worst for me, but let’s not dwell.

At least I liked both of them…

Hum If You Don't Know the Words

Wine all the time

In other news, my kids are starting school this week. (The heavens rejoice.) I can’t believe how many school-related events we’ve had to go to. It seems borderline insane to me, but at least it will be winding down soon. Truthfully, even though my kids drive me a little crazy, I also kinda like having them around. They make me laugh, and we do some fun stuff together. It’s going to be weird when the house is quiet during the day again.

But I’m also really looking forward to working more in our garden before the cold gets here. We’re in the process of doing a major overhaul to both our front and back yards. Oh guys, it’s basically the highlight of my life. Plants are the best. The dirt makes me whole. I can’t wait to see the finished product. I’ll post before and after pictures. You’re waiting with bated breath, I know.

I hope everyone out there has a good September. Sending all the love to all of you. ❤️

