Net Galley Guilt: An Informal Poll

I’ve been so busy lately that I haven’t kept up with my Net Galley requests. My feedback ratio is still above 80%, but I’ve got something like, um, nine books that are over three months old… Eek.

I’m curious, though, what do your Net Galley stats look like?

How many books do you have left to review?

How many books did you request more than three months ago?

What is your feedback percentage?

I’m usually so anal retentive about giving timely feedback that this is new territory for me. Just wondering how I measure up, even in my delinquent state… 😭