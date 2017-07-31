July Recap!

Oh guys, I am so behind on my TBR list it’s insane. My “older than 3 months” tab in Net Galley actually has books in it now. A LOT of books… It’s discouraging, and I feel bad about it. But it’s summer! My kids are around, friends are around, family is around. I feel like we’re just out and about lately, and I’ve had less time (well, I’ve made less time…) to read.

I can tell I was also getting slogged down by all my nonfiction picks. Last month I had a string of pooper fiction, so I queued up the more serious “real life” books this month, thinking that might help. But nope. It’s taken me weeks to get through even just one book, which, for me be like:

In July, I only read four books! (Click on the book covers to see my reviews.)

At least all the books were good—well, Big Impact Landscaping was so-so—but, good grief, I’m ready to move on to fiction. I’m just looking for a good, light story at this point, something to get me back in the swing of things.

This month, I also wrote some non-review posts:

In other news, I started working as a volunteer gardener at the Chicago Botanic Garden! Holy smokes, I’m so happy, I can’t even tell you. I have loved visiting this garden so much in the two years I’ve been back in Chicago, and to now be working in such a beautiful place with such legit talented gardeners still feels like a dream. It’s hard work, but I’m learning so much and meeting a lot of really nice people in the process, so I have zero complaints. And just in case you don’t follow me on Instagram, here are some of my more recent favorite flower pics from this gorgeous garden:

Anyhoo, I’m looking forward to another month of warmth and outside play time in August, but I really, really hope I find some great fiction to help me out of my book slump. Fingers crossed that good stories are coming my way! Happy reading, everyone!