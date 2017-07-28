I Was Nominated for the Unique Blogger Award!

The wonderful Mishenko over at Read Rant Rock & Roll nominated me for the Unique Blogger Award. Thank you, Mishenko!!!

If you were to write a nonfiction book, what would be your subject of choice?

Memoir! Because I’m a narcissist. 😉

Name a book that you didn’t like, either from this year or last.

There have been quite a few books that I didn’t like this year that so many other people loved! (I have accumulated a lot of “unhelpful” votes on Amazon lately…) Off the top of my head: Perennials, Flood, Standard Deviation, Confessions of a Domestic Failure, and The Best of Adam Sharp. I’m sorry, but… suck city, y’all.

Which author would you enjoy meeting the most?

I would love to meet Elizabeth Strout. Oh God, she’s my favorite. Honestly, swoon.

There are so many truly wonderful and unique bloggers out there! Some of my faves:

What is your earliest book-related memory? How do you get out of a reading slump? Approximately how many books do you think you own?

So there ya go! Thanks, again, for nominating me, Mishenko!

And for the bloggers I’ve nominated, please don’t feel any obligation to participate. Just know that I love your blogs! 😃