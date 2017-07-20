Anne Helen Petersen * Plume Books * June 20, 2017 * 304 Pages

In Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud, Anne Petersen profiles ten celebrity women in order to highlight certain hardships women face. Each chapter features one celebrity whose life or work has been criticized for a specific reason. So, for example, Melissa McCarthy is often told she’s too fat, and her chapter discusses the impossible physical standards placed on women. Kim Kardashian was told she was an ugly pregnant woman, so her chapter discusses society’s obsession with sweet and neat pregnancies and thin post-baby bodies. The full list of celebrities profiled are:

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this book, but I did end up enjoying it. The first three chapters (on Serena Williams, Melissa McCarthy, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer) were the best–though I also appreciated Madonna’s chapter on aging. The other chapters were just okay, in my opinion. I found that Anderson’s arguments became repetitive and a little less compelling as the book went on. But I also started getting bored with the premise and began caring less around the halfway point, which obviously didn’t help…

At the end of the day, it’s hard for me to look to these celebrities for life lessons. I understand the arguments Andersen is making about the hard road we females have to travel just to be taken seriously. And I agree with them. I’m also appreciative that there is such a diverse group of women in the world working hard to do their own thing on their own terms. But I couldn’t help thinking that this book is still a form of weird celebrity worship (a topic that, ironically, is never discussed) and doesn’t have much application to my everyday life.

