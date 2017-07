This was my first year visiting Taste of Chicago. I’m so glad I went with my go-with-the-flow friend who is also a hardcore foodie. We had a lot of fun, and ate some pretty darn good food. The only downside…the prices. Holy smokes, everything was so expensive! I expected that to some extent, but wow. It was still a good time, though. I don’t know that I’ll do Taste every year, but I’m glad I finally tried it.