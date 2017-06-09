May Books Recap!

I guess I’m really taking my time with the recap this month, yikes. Oh, well. What can I say? The kids are almost out of school, summer is basically here, and our regular routine (including my usual scheduled writing time) has apparently flown the coop. So here we are.

I did manage to read a lot of books this month, which is nice. As always, click on the book cover to see my review.

All in all, a pretty decent selection of books, actually. Among the Lesser Gods was so, so fantastic–definitely one of the best books of 2017, in my opinion.

Some of my favorite things in May:

Visiting the Art Institute.

Watching my daughter play t-ball. (Note: she is not a natural.)

A night of anejo. Nuff said.

Wearing dresses again because it’s finally warm out.

Playing kickball with the kids outside without shoes on BECAUSE I CAN.

Binge watching the second season of Master of None. Holy smokes, it’s amazing. And I don’t even like Aziz Ansari…

Visiting the Chicago Botanic Garden many, many times. The roses have started to bloom, and, guys, they’re beautiful.

More good music this month, too. I’ve been listening to Brandi Carlile’s new album Cover Stories a lot, which is really a bunch of uber famous singers like Dolly Parton and Adele covering her songs. Half of the songs are meh, but the rest are solid.

And let’s not forget Lorde’s new single.

And how about Khalid? I know this album came out this past March. I also know the kid is 19, and I have no business enjoying his music. But he’s just so good. Just imagine how good he’ll be when he, like, moves out of his mom’s house, you know?

In other news, I’m jealous of everyone who went to Book Con. In other, other news, can it come back to Chicago next year so I don’t have to face my fear of flying?

That’s all for now. I’ll leave you with this little gem from David Olenick, cuz he’s the best.

Hope everyone has a good June. 🙂