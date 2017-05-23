Art Institute of Chicago

Oh, man. These past few weeks, I’m telling you. It’s been like a revolving door of diarrhea in our house. One kid gets sick and then the rest fall like dominos. I finally reached a tipping point a few days ago–as in, if I don’t get out of this house and do something by myself IMMEDIATELY, I’m going to start losing my ish (not literally, knock on wood…).

So I decided to head on over to the Art Institute for a few hours. I’ve been a million times, but it still never fails to make me feel calm and quietly happy. Some of my favorites…

IMG_0488

IMG_0433

IMG_0444

IMG_0461

Andy Warhol 2

And then outside the Art Institute, in Maggie Daley Park…

IMG_0464

IMG_0490

IMG_0491

I really hope Diarrhea-fest 2017 ends soon, but I’m glad I got to get out. I ❤️ this city.

