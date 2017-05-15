It’s Food Allergy Awareness Week!

As I’ve written about before (here), two of my three kids have severe food allergies–one to peanuts and one to fish. Both kids have had serious anaphylactic reactions and have had to be injected with epinephrine and rushed to the hospital.

It’s scary, life-threatening stuff, and, worst of all, the prevalence of food allergies is on the rise.

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the main group that advocates for people with food allergies. (I use them as a resource all the time, so if you are new to food allergy living, definitely check them out.) I don’t know who started Allergy Awareness Week, but it’s happening now! And I am very happy to take a few days to recognize the millions of people who have to deal with this annoying ish every damn day. Below is a short infographic sharing basic food allergy stats. And you also might want to check out my post on my favorite food allergy books.

Sending love to all the kids, adults, and families who are impacted by food allergies!