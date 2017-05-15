It’s Food Allergy Awareness Week!

As I’ve written about before (here), two of my three kids have severe food allergies–one to peanuts and one to fish. Both kids have had serious anaphylactic reactions and have had to be injected with epinephrine and rushed to the hospital.
It’s scary, life-threatening stuff, and, worst of all, the prevalence of food allergies is on the rise.
FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the main group that advocates for people with food allergies. (I use them as a resource all the time, so if you are new to food allergy living, definitely check them out.) I don’t know who started Allergy Awareness Week, but it’s happening now! And I am very happy to take a few days to recognize the millions of people who have to deal with this annoying ish every damn day. Below is a short infographic sharing basic food allergy stats. And you also might want to check out my post on my favorite food allergy books.
Sending love to all the kids, adults, and families who are impacted by food allergies!
4 thoughts
Allergy Mama here too! Thanks for the book recommendations, I’m going to go check that out now. My son was recently diagnosed with multiple food allergies. I know how scary it is to see them in that state and having to rush to the hospital. Big hugs!
Thank you, and same to you! It really is scary. I have a better handle on things emotionally now, but I still worry all the time. I hope you find the books I listed helpful. And definitely tell me if there are books you like that I missed!
That infographic is great! Thanks for sharing that. It’s definitely a good time to spread awareness. It’s also National Eosinophil Awareness week (since the two can go hand in hand). I’ve got an app review coming out tomorrow that might be helpful for any food allergy parents (or allergy sufferers themselves). Watch for that tomorrow morning!
Oh, cool. I’ll definitely be interested to see that! Good luck!
