And the Winner Is…

Congratulations to Captain’s Quarters for winning the $25 Amazon gift card!!!

If you guys haven’t checked out Captain’s book blog, you should. It’s not every day that you get a pirate’s perspective on sci-fi, you know?

Thank you to all who entered to win. And thank you especially to everyone who has supported this blog over the past two years. It can be tough to keep on blogging when you don’t know if anyone is even reading. For me, gathering support has been a slow and steady process, but it sure feels good to feel that love now. I hope I can pass it along more in the future. ❤️