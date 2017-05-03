Bug Bug’s First Giveaway!!!

Well, hello there, friends. One of my goals for the year was to have 300 Instagram followers, and, by golly, five months in to 2017, I’ve done it! I know 300 followers isn’t a ton to some people, but, for introverted-newbie-blogger-&-Instagrammer-me, it feels significant. So I’m happy in this moment, and I’d like to pass the love along.
I’ve never hosted a giveaway before, but let’s give it a go. The prize is a $25 Amazon gift card. All you have to do to enter is LIKE AND COMMENT ON THIS POST in the next week — so from 10am CST on Wednesday, May 3 to 10am CST on Wednesday, May 10. That’s it. If you feel like being extra lovely (and since you know I do giveaways when I reach milestones…), you could also follow me on:
Instagram: @bookbuglove
Twitter: LadybugLorilin
Facebook: Bug Bug Book Reviews
I’ll choose (and announce) the winner on Wednesday, May 10, and I’ll email the lucky person the gift card. (No creepy address exchange necessary!) 😃
That’s pretty cool, right? I mean, it’s not a million dollars, but it’s a free book or two. That’s something to get excited about.
Anyway, thanks for the love, y’all, and good luck!
EDIT: Oops, editing to add some rules and clarification. Must be at least 18 years old to enter. And this giveaway is open to international bloggers! As long as you have email, we’re good!
24 thoughts
I found your blog yesterday! I love books 🙂 and I love flowers. ❤
Then you’re in the right place, ha! I looked at your blog and saw your first post. I know EXACTLY what you’re going through with the allergy stuff. It really IS scary. I’ll tell you, though, that it gets a little bit easier as you get used to living life knowing your kids have allergies. I still worry about my two boys all the time, but I do feel more in control. Have you looked at the FARE website? That’s a good place to start. There’s also a website/phone app called Spokin. It’s pretty good, too. I’ll be interested to read your future posts. Anyway, thanks for commenting! 🙂
Hi Lorilin. I just wanted to “like” your post. Don’t put me into the giveaway drawing. Save that for one of your new followers. Gary 🙂
As if! Of course you are entered into the drawing. You’re basically the first person I interacted with as a blogger. You made me less afraid of the scary “internets,” ha. I should probably just end the giveaway and give YOU the gift card. 🙂
Hahaha. Thanks. I’ll wait my turn 🙂
Found you through Instagram – congratulations on reaching 300 followers.
Thank you! I appreciate that. And good luck. 🙂
I started following your blog a few weeks ago and have enjoyed your reviews. How long have you been blogging? Thanks for hosting a giveaway!
Thank you! And I’ve really enjoyed your comments on my blog, as well as the posts I’ve read on your blog! It’s always nice to “discover” a new blogger you like. 🙂 Good luck!
Aww congrats on your milestone! Keep up the good work. ❤
Thank you!
Hi from Indonesia. I knew your blog from Instagram and congratulation on having 300 followers. Keep up the nice feeds and keep reading..
Aksi, thanks for hosting the giveaway..
Thank you! I really appreciate that. Good luck!
Congrats girl!
Thank you! 🙂
Congratulations on 300 Instagram followers! What a great milestone! 🙂
And thanks for doing this giveaway, that is so kind of you 😇🌸
Thank you! 🙂
International Blogger right here!!! 🙂
Congratulations Lorilin!! Kisses!!
Alexandra
Thank you!! I hope you’re doing well. 🙂
Congrats! That’s awesome. This is a cool way to do a giveaway as well. Love your posts and glad to be one of your followers! 🙂
Thank you!! And ditto to all of that! I’ve really enjoyed reading your posts, too. 🙂 Good luck!
Congrats on getting over 300 followers on Instagram! Don’t downplay your achievement! If this was one of your goals, then be happy you reached a milestone. You have an amazing goal, so I’m not surprised that people wanted to keep more up to date with you. Sending you positive vibes, and hoping that you get many more followers to come xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
Hi, Lorilin! Congratulations for having 300 followers! And are you kidding me? 300 is so many already. I wish I have that many followers. And thank you for this giveaway. c:
Congrats matey!!! I just reached 400 myself after one and a half years. Got a treasure hunt going on at me blog. Perhaps ye will win some loot! Check it out if ye wish.
x The Captain
