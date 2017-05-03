Bug Bug’s First Giveaway!!!

IMG_0068

Well, hello there, friends. One of my goals for the year was to have 300 Instagram followers, and, by golly, five months in to 2017, I’ve done it! I know 300 followers isn’t a ton to some people, but, for introverted-newbie-blogger-&-Instagrammer-me, it feels significant. So I’m happy in this moment, and I’d like to pass the love along.

I’ve never hosted a giveaway before, but let’s give it a go. The prize is a $25 Amazon gift card. All you have to do to enter is LIKE AND COMMENT ON THIS POST in the next week — so from 10am CST on Wednesday, May 3 to 10am CST on Wednesday, May 10. That’s it. If you feel like being extra lovely (and since you know I do giveaways when I reach milestones…), you could also follow me on:

I’ll choose (and announce) the winner on Wednesday, May 10, and I’ll email the lucky person the gift card. (No creepy address exchange necessary!) 😃

That’s pretty cool, right? I mean, it’s not a million dollars, but it’s a free book or two. That’s something to get excited about.

Anyway, thanks for the love, y’all, and good luck!

EDIT:  Oops, editing to add some rules and clarification. Must be at least 18 years old to enter. And this giveaway is open to international bloggers! As long as you have email, we’re good!

 

 

24 thoughts

    1. Then you’re in the right place, ha! I looked at your blog and saw your first post. I know EXACTLY what you’re going through with the allergy stuff. It really IS scary. I’ll tell you, though, that it gets a little bit easier as you get used to living life knowing your kids have allergies. I still worry about my two boys all the time, but I do feel more in control. Have you looked at the FARE website? That’s a good place to start. There’s also a website/phone app called Spokin. It’s pretty good, too. I’ll be interested to read your future posts. Anyway, thanks for commenting! 🙂

      Like

      Reply

    1. As if! Of course you are entered into the drawing. You’re basically the first person I interacted with as a blogger. You made me less afraid of the scary “internets,” ha. I should probably just end the giveaway and give YOU the gift card. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. Thank you! And I’ve really enjoyed your comments on my blog, as well as the posts I’ve read on your blog! It’s always nice to “discover” a new blogger you like. 🙂 Good luck!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  11. Congrats on getting over 300 followers on Instagram! Don’t downplay your achievement! If this was one of your goals, then be happy you reached a milestone. You have an amazing goal, so I’m not surprised that people wanted to keep more up to date with you. Sending you positive vibes, and hoping that you get many more followers to come xxx

    Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com

    Like

    Reply

  12. Hi, Lorilin! Congratulations for having 300 followers! And are you kidding me? 300 is so many already. I wish I have that many followers. And thank you for this giveaway. c:

    Like

    Reply

