April Recap!

What a month. Spring is finally here, and the bulbs have bloomed. If you follow me on Instagram (@bookbuglove), you know I’ve been taking all the flower pictures lately.

The crazy thing is, I missed all this gorgeousness last year. I was so focused on how cold it was, that I didn’t even notice the spring time bloomz. It makes me sad for my last-year self. Oh well, I guess. Live and learn. Now I know that the light begins to shine at the end of the Midwest Winter Tunnel starting in April. And you know what? I can live with that.

As for books… I reviewed a fair number in April. (Click on the cover to see each review.):

Honestly, it was a pretty great month for books. A few were poopers, but I really enjoyed Born Anxious, Often I Am Happy, The New Rules of Work, and Anything Is Possible.

It was a solid month for music, too. Leela James just released a new album.

So did Frank Ocean. I’ve been listening to Lens on repeat. Basically nonstop. My family is annoyed.

Also, I recently realized I might be in love with Sturgill Simpson.

I don’t know, man. I’m feeling pretty good about life right now. I mean, I’ve got some personal stuff going on that is slightly depressing, but I’m still really looking forward to having a good May–and a good few months beyond that. Lots of books queued up to review. Trips planned, concerts scheduled. I’m just excited about another summer in Chicago.