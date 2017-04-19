Diversity in Children’s Books

Last month, I sent a baby gift to friends of ours who are expecting their first child. Included in this gift (naturally) was a collection of board books that my own kids loved when they were little. Books I consider to be tried-and-true winners, like:

And I was feeling good about my choices, too, since, like I said, my kids used to enjoy all of them. But a couple hours after completing my order, I realized that every child featured in the books I sent is white. Which is fine, I guess. But also boring. And maybe somewhat annoying to our friends, who aren’t white. Is it the end of the world? No. But I’ll admit that it did make me feel kinda dumb. If I had thought about it more, I probably would have included some other board books I like, such as:

And then all this got me thinking about what books I’d recommend to older kids who are looking for a diverse range of main characters. We have a bunch of good ones on our shelves:

And two less-recently-published books I enjoyed when I was a kid (and have since forced upon my children…):

Sigh, children’s books are the best–the more variety, the better. Even my oldest–who now prefers Bone and Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Captain Underpants–let’s me read picture books to him…

Any good ones I missed?