March Recap!

March in Chicago… Le sigh. I’m finally starting to understand that March (on into April) is just about the hardest time of the year in Illinois. At this point, we’ve had five months of cold, and we still probably have at least a couple more to go before things get warm. Yes, this year’s winter has been lighter, but still. It’s dreary, you know?

I’ve been keeping myself sane by reading a lot and writing. Also by acquiring plants… No casualties this month, which is always positive. We’ve had a lot of family dance parties, too: Hallelujah off the Sing soundtrack (for the toddler), Trumpets by Jason Derulo (I never said I was a good parent), and, surprisingly, Lana Del Rey’s new song, Love. She usually bugs the crap out of me with all her weird baby talk, but not this time:

I’m also consoling myself with the knowledge that I will get to see ALL THE TULIPS soon. I can’t wait.

Despite the dreariness, though, March was actually a pretty great month, both personally and professionally. (Can I call myself a professional?) Got some time out with friends, celebrated another anniversary with this guy I know, was interviewed about being a book reviewer and also featured on WordPress Discover, wrote a lot, and, of course, read a ton. Last month I reviewed six books:

I read a bunch more, but most of those reviews will pop up in April and May. I also wrote a couple more personal posts–one on the five books that changed my life, and another on learning to accept myself as the introvert I am. It was pretty much the highlight of my life that people responded to that introvert post, telling me how they feel the same way and can relate. I don’t know, it’s just comforting. It made me feel happy and connected.

And I’m genuinely excited for some of the books I’ve got coming up:

…among so many others, yikes. I’m slowly tackling my TBR list–and being really responsible about not requesting more books than I can realistically read and review before their publication dates. Just trying to find that balanced state of existence…

In other news, I got my hair cut even shorter than last time and discovered that when I straighten it and then sleep on it for two days, I end up looking like Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. So there’s that.

Anyhoo… Enjoy April, y’all! Go find some tulips to love.