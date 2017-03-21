Nicole Lapin * Crown Business * March 21, 2017 * 400 Pages

Advanced Reader Copy provided through Amazon Vine.

Nicole Lapin wrote a bestselling book called Rich Bitch a few years ago. I never read it, but I know it was popular. Lapin’s shtick is that she’s the energetic yet down-to-earth guide who can help you get your finances in order by telling it like it is, girlfriend! She’s worked for several major companies, including CNN and CNBC, but now she works for herself–which is why she wrote this follow-up book, Boss Bitch.

The book is divided into three sections, and though it’s advertised as a “12-step plan to take charge of your career,” the 12 chapters of Boss Bitch don’t actually all build off each other.

Section 1 is about figuring out what career path you want to follow. At 20 pages, it is by far the shortest section of the bunch. Section 2 is about acting like the boss at your job, even if you aren’t (or even if you have several bosses above you). It covers branding, interviewing, pitching yourself (e.g., you need to have a two-sentence spiel at the ready describing what you do), looking the part, proper office etiquette, creating goals, motivating your team, and making good and timely decisions.

Section 3 is about being the boss of your own business. It gives detailed info on how to start a business (including how to know you’re even ready to start a business…), how to build a good team, and how to make money. There’s also a surprisingly lengthy glossary of terms in the back.

There is a lot of good info in this book, especially if you are considering starting your own business. I came to respect Lapin’s breadth of knowledge about business and money, as well as her willingness to put the details of her life out there.

But, oh dear God, this book irritated me so much. Lapin is clearly writing to a younger audience, and her casual, often cheesy tone made this book borderline unreadable for me. She says things like:

“You’re the pilot, so let’s fly, bitch.”

“Boss Bitches are classy, sassy, and badassy.”

“Throw your hair in a bun, crank up Rihanna, and handle it.”

“The secret to having it all is realizing that you already do.”

It’s just not for me. I’m not on this level. I don’t like being called “bitch.” And I don’t need someone to communicate with me like we’re “besties.” I’m only four years older than Lapin, but, while reading this book, I felt like we were worlds apart.

In short, Boss Bitch is one for the younger crowd. If you are 20-something and looking for career guidance–especially if you are considering going the entrepreneur route–you will probably enjoy this book. But if you are a day over 28, I’d suggest skipping it.