Tony Robbins * Simon & Schuster * February 28, 2017 * 256 Pages

I wasn’t very familiar with Tony Robbins until I watched a documentary about him on Netflix called I Am Not Your Guru. Yowza, that thing is crazy! I went from seeing Robbins as slightly weird and cheesy to seeing him as, well, still slightly weird but also…intriguing. I mean, the guy has presence, straight up. You can’t help but be drawn to him. And he has interesting things to say in a unique way. That documentary definitely put him on my radar.

So I saw this book and decided to give it a read, not really knowing what to expect. After finishing it, I realize I probably should have started with a different book. Unshakeable is short (unlike many of his others), but it’s both a rehash of a book he wrote in 2014 called Money: Master the Game, as well as a teaser (it sounds like) for a book he’s in the process of writing about gratitude and fulfillment. But apparently he wanted to write a shorter book summarizing Money: Master the Game in order to reach more people and help prevent them from being taken advantage of financially.

The book is divided into three sections. Section 1 talks about basic money “rules.” He explains financial terms, talks about the importance of investing in the stock market, explains the surprisingly predictable timing of market fluctuations over the years, and–most eye-opening for me–discusses all the hidden fees people end up paying, especially in 401(k)s. (Yikes, I had no idea.)

Section 2 talks about financial plans: the importance of avoiding financial loss, risk to reward ratios, taxes, and diversification. Much of this section is written by Robbins’s coauthor, Peter Mallouk, a top financial advisor in the industry. And Section 3 talks about the psychology of wealth–basically how and why you should control your mind so that you don’t, say, panic and sell everything when the market tanks.

Despite the fact that this book is simply the shorter “companion” to Money: Master the Game, I still learned a lot from it. And though I hate to admit to being upsold, I’m intrigued enough by this book to want to check out the 650-page tome it’s based on. Robbins just knows how to tell a story and make generic, somewhat boring information seem relevant and exciting to us common folk on a very personal level. He’s got skills, no doubt about it. But, to be fair, he also has good information to share, too. I read a lot of financial books and magazines, but I’ve never heard anyone talk about planning for retirement the way he does in here. It makes sense, and I appreciate the fresh perspective.

So, yes, Tony, you sold me. I’ll go read your giant Money: Master the Game book. And I’ll probably read your next book on gratitude or whatever it is. I’m hooked. No point in fighting it.